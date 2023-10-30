Mr Eazi Sue Threats; The Top Wealthy Nigerian Musicians

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 30 October 2023 | 1:33 pm Popular singer, Mr Eazi, is firing back after a journalist claimed his net worth is a staggering $5 million dollars. but where does he rank among the top wealthy Nigerian musicians? The Twitter journalist, known as Zoba The Great, made this assertion and also alleged that Mr Eazi had a low-key wedding with Temi Otedola.… Mr. Eazi | Image: Instagram/mreazi Popular singer, Mr Eazi, is firing back after a journalist claimed his net worth is a staggering $5 million dollars. but where does he rank among the top wealthy Nigerian musicians? The Twitter journalist, known as Zoba The Great, made this assertion and also alleged that Mr Eazi had a low-key wedding with Temi Otedola. In a tweet, Zoba The Great stated, Mr. Eazi’s networth is around $5millon dollars. He just quietly married Otedola’s daughter. We no even know. Na because of his new song wey he release and the wife use style announce am, na how we take know. But you wey no get upto 2 million home and abroad, you want to host one in town wedding with your wife that is still second year student who doesn’t have money for departmental dues.” “Clap for yourself.” Mr Eazi, not taking this lightly, disputed the claimed net worth, deeming it “disrespectful.” He even threatened to take legal action for defamation, stating, “The Evil Genius Net worth is not $5 million; that’s erroneously disrespectful! Please correct yourself before I sue you for defamation!” In light of these, here’s a list of the top 30 richest Nigerian musicians, as per multiple sources, as of June 2023; Though Nigerian music has reached a global stage, and many of its stars have amassed considerable wealth. 1. Wizkid – $30 million 2. Davido – $27.6 million 3. Don Jazzy – $25 million 4. 2Baba (2Face) – $22.5 million 5. Burna Boy – $17 million 6. Paul Okoye – $16 million 7. D’banj – $14 million 8. Timaya – $14 million 9. Peter Okoye – $12 million 10. Olamide – $10.5 million 11. Flavour – $10.2 million 12. Tiwa Savage – $10 million 13. Phyno – $6.7 million 14. Banky W – $9 million 15. M.I. Abaga – $8 million 16. Patroranking – $6.5 million 17. Ice Prince – $5 million 18. Falz – $5 million 19. Wande Coal – $5 million 20. KCee – $4.5 million 21. Yemi Alade – $5 million 22. Chidinma Ekile – $2.8 million 23. Tekno – $2.5 million 24. Duncan Mighty – $2.5 million 25. Kizz Daniel – $2.3 million 26. Teni – $2.1 million 27. Reminisce – $2 million 28. Harrysong – $2 million 29. Runtown – $2 million 30. 9ice – $1.2 million These musicians have not only made a name for themselves but have also secured their places among the wealthiest artists in Nigeria.

