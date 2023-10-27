Murray-Bruce Urges Atiku, Obi To Accept Supreme Court Verdict, Congratulate Tinubu

A former senator Ben Murray-Bruce has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory in the 2023 election. Murray-Bruce made this call on Friday after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals made by both Atiku and Obi challenging the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria. Justice John Okoro of the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president and also as the winner of the 2023 presidential poll. The PDP, however, said it was ‘appalled’ by the judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed that Tinubu won the presidential election. PDP’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba in a statement on Thursday said that the judgment of the Supreme Court is disappointing and the Apex Court has failed Nigerians. Murray-Bruce reacting said it is only right, fitting, and sportsmanly for both Atiku and Peter to congratulate President Tinubu for his victory in the election. “There must be an end to litigation, and the Supreme Court must end it. All talk by some persons that ‘Bola Tinubu is not my President’ is frivolous and unhelpful,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “As long as you call yourself a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you do not have ‘your’ President. “Nigeria has a President, and whether you like it or not, he presides over you as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Head of the State.” Murray-Bruce has also urged the PDP to play their role as Nigeria’s most viable opposition party because it is incumbent on them to work on unifying their ranks. According to him, disunity and treachery against President Goodluck Jonathan cost them the 2015 election and disunity also cost them the 2023 election and if they allow it to repeat itself a third time, they are done. Murray-Bruce who represented Bayelsa East at the senate from 2015-2019 also admonished the youths of Nigeria not to allow anybody, whether candidate, party, or TV station, set them against the government. “The future is yours, as Millennials, not ours, the fifties and sixties generation. Use it well. Organise now for 2027, or agonise when it is 2027,” he stated.

