N6.9bn fraud: Former Ekiti State gov, Ayo Fayose got N1.2bn from former NSA – EFCC operative tells court

A former Operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abubakar Aliyu Madaki and 13 prosecution witness, PW13, in connection to the trial of Ayo Fayose, revealed how the former governor received N1,219,000,000 cash from the former Minister of Defense.

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided by justice Chukujekwu Aneke on Friday, October 27, heard the case of the former governor of Ekiti State who received money from Musiliu Obanikoro that originated from the imprest accounts held by former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

Prior to the trial, Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited were initially arriagned on July 12, on an 11 counts charge pertaining to money laundering and theft totaling N6.900,000,000.

During the trial, which was resumed on Friday, Madaki provided a detailed account of the investigations carried out into the N1.2bn that Obanikoro transported to Fayose on an aeroplane.

Meanwhile, Madaki’s testimony was led by Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, from the prosecution Counsel.

“The money was released from the imprest accounts in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, under the control of the former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

“The claim by the first defendant (Fayose) that the N1,219,000,000 received from the former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, was the campaign funds from his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was investigated.

“In our investigations, we contacted the Peoples Democratic Party’s secretariat in Abuja”, he said.

However, the party refuted claims of accepting any money from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or the National Security Adviser.

The party added that he did not give any campaign money to Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

“So, the funds moved from Diamond Bank to Zenith Bank were clearly the funds that came from the imprest account, under the control of the office of the National Security Adviser to President Goodluck, Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki”, Fayose said.

The testimony also revealed to the court that the former governor of Ekiti State paid N270million for real estate from a man named Rabiu Kundili in Abuja and placed N100 million of the N1.2 billion in a fixed account.

In a statement, from June 17 to June 27, 2014, the amount of N150million cash was lodged into the bank account of the second defendant, Spotless Investment Limited, by Biodun Agbele, who was an aide to Fayose.

He also told the court that the sum of N168 million was deposited into Spotless Investment Limited’s bank account on August 24, 2016.

The witness also informed the court that neither Agbele nor Fayose could provide an explanation for where the money coming into the second defendant’s account came from.

The case was adjourned to November 24, so that the trial may continue.