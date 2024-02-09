NAFDAC penalises pizza outlets in Abuja over use of expired ingredients

The FCT Directorate of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has penalized two pizza outlets in the FCT for using expired dough blend seasoning.

The FCT Director of the agency, Mr Ozigis Abdulsalam, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, 9 February.

He stated that the FCT department of the agency acted upon a piece of intelligence information and carried out an inspection of the pizza outlets and discovered that two of them were using expired dough blend seasoning.

He added that the two outlets were also using deep ham slices in the preparation of their pizzas.

He said that the act amounted to dereliction of best practices “and can jeopardise food safety and lead to public health issues.”

Abdulsalam added that the ingredients were seized and the company was penalized.

According to him, the company is expected to submit an undertaking not to be found engaging in such poor practices again.