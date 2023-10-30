NAHCON Chair Visits Lagos Chief Imam, NASFAT, Ansar-Ud-Deen

By Murtala Adewale, Kano 30 October 2023 | 4:58 am Acting chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has solicited the support of Chief Imam of Lagos, Fadilat Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin, on advancing growth and development of Hajj in the country. Jalal Ahmad Arabi, NAHCON CEO • Seeks collaboration on repositioning Hajj industry Acting chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has solicited the support of Chief Imam of Lagos, Fadilat Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin, on advancing growth and development of Hajj in the country. Arabi made the plea, yesterday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Imam in Lagos, in continuation of his consultative visit to Islamic clerics and key stakeholders across the country. Prior to the Lagos visit, the new NAHCON chief had embarked on similar visit to the leader of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, and leaders of Jamatu Izalatul Bidah Waikamatu Sunnah (JIBWIS) in the northern region. In Lagos, the NAHCON boss said his reason for visits to clerics and other Muslim organisations was to solicit their support and cooperation towards repositioning the commission in serving Muslims and particularly, pilgrims. According to him, it is imperative for Muslim leaders to be actively involved in enlightenment of pilgrims as part of their missionary duties. “I am here to remind our scholars and leaders of their religious duties to help educate our people. Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said the government needs to import construction equipment worth €1.2m to effectively rehabilitate works on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State. Umahi disclosed this during a working visit to Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges areas of the state alongside some directors and contractors. In… 1 hour ago With a few days to deadline by Ikeja Electric (IE) Distribution Company (DisCo), customers are under pressure to upgrade their Standard Transfer Specification (STS) pre-paid meters. The upgrade is expected to forestall inability to load energy tokens from November 1, 2023, when the DisCo kicks off its Token Identifier (TID) rollover. Recall that only IE… 