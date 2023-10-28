Naira Marley, Mohbad’s Manager Decline Reps’ Summon

Controversial singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has declined the invitation extended to him by the House of Representatives over compensation and royalties for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad). Naira Marley’s legal counsel disclosed this in a response to a letter sent to the singer by the lawmakers through the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Recall that as parts of moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for Mohbad, the lower chamber, through its Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance, summoned Naira Marley and manager to the late singer, Jiggy Adeoye, to an interactive session slated to hold on Tuesday, October 31. In a letter dated October 26, 2023, signed by the committee’s clerk, Barr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the lawmakers said both Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager were needed to guide the committee on further legislative action. But in a response to the lawmakers through PMAN, Naira Marley’s counsel said the controversial singer won’t attend the interactive session as he was being detained by the police following a court order. PMAN said: “We got a message that Naira Marley’s legal counsel has declined the invitation to attend the session due to the ongoing detainment of Naira Marley by the police, as per the court’s order. “Furthermore, we received communication from Mohbad’s management citing financial constraints as the reason preventing their attendance at the scheduled session. “We appreciate your understanding of these circumstances and remain open to any alternative arrangements that may facilitate our cooperation with the committee. Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12. The House had resolved to wade into the matter following the adoption of a motion moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos). Benson had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws, while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign During the debate on the matter at the plenary session on September 26, the lawmakers also assured the family of Mohbad of their commitment to secure proper compensation and royalties from his musical works. The House further resolved to monitor the investigation surrounding his death and the royalties accruing to him.

