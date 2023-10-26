Naira reverses from downward trend, appreciates against dollar for first time in three weeks

The Naira, on Wednesday, October 25, appreciated against the US Dollar on the unofficial parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market.

Exchange rate as at afternoon of the same Wednesday was N1,300 per dollar, representing a 0.76 percent increase (N10) compared to the N1,310 rate recorded a day before.

The persistent foreign exchange pressure, exacerbated by the Naira reaching as low as N1,310 per dollar, showed signs of improvement on Wednesday as demand slightly eased.

The most recent instance of Naira appreciation occurred on October 3, 2023, when it increased by 0.79% (N8) against the US Dollar.

On Tuesday, October 24, the Naira experienced a significant 6.86 percent depreciation after having strengthened by 1.85 percent against the dollar on Monday, October 23 at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

The local currency before now had maintained its downward trend as scarcity of the dollar persists.

At the parallel market on Friday, October 20, naira commenced trading at 1,175 to a dollar and closed at 1,190 per dollar.

Two weeks earlier, the naira had traded at 1,100 per dollar at the parallel market.

According to figures obtained from the FMDQ, the naira, however, appreciated slightly on the Investor & Exporter, I&E, forex window after it sold at 808.28 per dollar at the close of trading on the same Friday, from 810.05 per dollar on Thursday, October 19.

Bureau de Change, BDC, Operators noted that the dollar was scarce as many did not have forex to sell to customers.