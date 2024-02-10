NANS calls for suspension of NLC proposed strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) has pleaded with the organized labour to suspend their planned strike, citing harm to education and economy.

The student union made the appeal to Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a statement on Saturday, February 10.

NANS President, Mr. Pedro Obi, emphasized the shared struggles of Nigerians, especially students, and expressed concern that the strike would deepen the existing crisis.

While acknowledging the unions’ right to strike, Obi appealed for an alternative approach, citing potential impacts on security, the economy, and most importantly, academic progress.

He stressed the value of dialogue and negotiation over the potential disruption of a strike, stating, “Constructive engagement can lead to solutions without nationwide unrest.”

Obi emphasized the potential harm to all sectors of the economy, emphasizing that it should not undermine the legitimacy of the unions’ concerns.

He expressed hope for a consensus built through meaningful discussions, ensuring the rights of both workers and students are considered.

Obi urged the government to expedite the implementation of the new minimum wage, seeing it as a crucial step towards addressing the challenges faced by the people.

Recall that the organized labour on Thursday, February 8 the organized labour issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government concerning an unmet 16-point agreement else they would begin a nationwide strike.

The TUC and NLC national leaders expressed dismay over the government’s perceived indifference to the widespread suffering and challenges in the nation, despite their efforts to uphold industrial peace.