Nasarawa Varsity Lecturer Regains Freedom After Payment Of Ransom

By Abel Abogonye, Lafia 26 October 2023 | 3:55 am A lecturer with Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Dr. Comfort Adokwe, who was abducted on Sunday night at her residence in Keffi, has been released on Tuesday night. Adokwe A lecturer with Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Dr. Comfort Adokwe, who was abducted on Sunday night at her residence in Keffi, has been released on Tuesday night. A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said Dr. Adokwe was freed after paying N5 million ransom. The family member said she was still in the hospital for a medical checkup to ascertain her health status. Similarly, the wife and daughter of Prof. Isaac Ogara of NSUK, who were kidnapped by gunmen at their residence in Lafia have also been released on payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom. Despite the anti-kidnapping law that prescribed life imprisonment for perpetrators in the state, Keffi and Lafia communities have been under regular attacks by kidnappers who have received millions of naira as ransoms from their abductees. Residents have continued to lament the incidents, saying some of the victims were either killed or huge amounts of money collected for their release. Meanwhile security operatives have appealed to residents to report any suspicious persons perpetrating the criminal act.

