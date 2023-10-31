NDLEA arrests two in Abuja airport for ingesting 121 wraps of illicit drugs (Photos)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has apprehended two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with shipments of cocaine and heroin going to Hong Kong and France concealed in their stomach.

While attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 950 to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa on Saturday, October 21, 41-year-old Agbo Chidike Prince was taken into custody by the NDLEA. Meanwhile, on Friday, October 20, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris, 38-year-old ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport.

The suspects were arrested and detained after their body scan revealed that they ingested illicit drugs.

Following several days in detention and multiple excretions, Chidike released 49 cocaine pellets totaling 998.53 grams, while Emenike released 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171 kilograms.

However, in a statement given by Chidike, he identified himself as a businessman at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo neighborhood of Lagos, specializing in spare components. He continued by saying that he would receive N3.500,000, which he planned to utilize to acquire products from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old trafficker, Chukwuemeka Clement, was also arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja for ingesting 100 wraps of cocaine, a criminal enterprise he claimed he ventured into to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh after wasting 30 years of his life in Brazil, Ethiopia, and Thailand.

The culprit was arrested on Tuesday, October 3, during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight 951 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and taken for a body scan, which revealed multiple pellets in his stomach. While under observation, he excreted a total of 100 wraps of cocaine weighing 2.195 kilograms in four excretions.