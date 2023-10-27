NDLEA confiscated 6,668tons of illegal substances in 2 years

The retired Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, today Friday, October 27, says the agency has seized more than 6,668 tons of illegal substances in two years.

In a statement made on Friday in Abuja by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, stated this in response to Governor Dikko Radda’s call for cooperation and the deployment of additional NDLEA officers throughout the entire state of Katsina.

He added that over the same period of time, over 36,096 individuals had been taken into custody, and over 6,043 had already been tried and found guilty.

In addition, he stated that the drug problem was a serious pandemic that had wrecked the lives of many young people in Nigeria as well as entire communities.

“It is the biggest threat to the public, particularly in terms of crime, as 99 percent of criminals can’t commit certain of their crimes unless they have access to narcotics and are under the influence.

“That is why the NDLEA under the collective support of the directorates and management, has put all efforts towards operation ‘offensive action’.

“This operation involves going out to seize all drugs cultivated, imported, or on the verge of being exported out of the country. More than 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances have been seized in two years, and this is the drug supply reduction aspect.

“We have also arrested the perpetrators of the act, and more than 36,096 suspects have been arrested and more than 6,043 already prosecuted and convicted within this period”, Marwa stated.

He, however, emphasized that drug demand reduction constituted an additional front in the conflict, concentrating on the early detection, intervention, and post-treatment care of drug-dependent individuals.

“The preventive measure targets those who have not started or are about to start drug use.

“They are targeted through advocacy and sensitization across all levels.

“It is for this reason we structured the War Against Drug Abuse initiative from the National to Local Government Area levels,” he said.

He assured that the agency would continue relentlessly until the streets were cleared of drugs. Prior to this, Radda stated that the state needed and valued the synergy.

He adds that the NDLEA has been working hard to support the administration, and the Katsina administration is aware of this.

“But we still need more support from the chairman to stop the movement of drugs and ensure the arrest and prosecution of dealers in the state.”

The governor called for increased cooperation and coordination to lessen drug abuse, banditry, and trafficking in the state.

“We appeal to the NDLEA for support, and on behalf of the Katsina State Government, we appreciate the NDLEA for the work you are doing.

“We hope this visit enhances a better working relationship between the NDLEA and the state,” he said.