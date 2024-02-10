NECO postpones staff promotional exam after outcry

The 2024 Staff Promotion Examination of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been indefinitely postponed.
Originally set for February 14th and 15th, 2024, in Minna, Niger State, the postponement comes as a response to concerns raised by staff members over the prevailing insecurity in the country.
In the released circular, it said staff are to bear the cost of their transportation, accommodation and any expenses that will be incurred through out their stay in Minna with no support from NECO.
But Azeez Sani, Acting Director of the Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, who confirmed the postponement said the decision aligns with the directive from the Committee on Basic Examination Bodies of the House of Representatives.
A meeting with NECO’s Registrar/CE, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has been scheduled for Monday, February 19, 2024.