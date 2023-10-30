New Rivers assembly Speaker, Edison Ehie suspends state’s Chief Judge, Simeon Amadi amid governor Fubara’s planned removal

The sacked Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, who was elected as the new Speaker of the assembly by lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara has suspended the State Chief Judge, Simeon Amadi.

Recall that Ehie, who is also a loyalist to the State Governor, was on Monday, October 30, removed as Majority Leader of the State Assembly by 24 House members out of 32 members said to be loyal to former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike is now the current Minister of the FCT after his appointment by President Tinubu.

Ehie was removed by the lawmakers who were also said to be making attempts to remove the Governor of the State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The removal of the House Leader further led to a crisis as security operatives were said to have fired tear gas outside the Assembly complex.

Governor Fubara was present at the Assembly Complex while the House members fled for safety over the incident.

The development comes hours after a fire broke out at the assembly complex on Sunday night of October 29.

After Ehie’s suspension, the eight members loyal to the governor quickly installed him as speaker in a sitting held at the government house in Port Harcourt city.

Ehie subsequently announced that the Chief Judge had been suspended.