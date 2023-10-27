NGO Tasks SON On Automobile Spare Parts Certification

By Benjamin Alade 27 October 2023 | 5:36 am A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Automobiles and Road Safety Initiative has called on Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to double its efforts at preventing low grade automobile batteries into the country. The organisation said low quality batteries could be harmful to the motorists and their passengers’ health, apart from being an economic drain pipe. He said… Oriowo A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Automobiles and Road Safety Initiative has called on Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to double its efforts at preventing low grade automobile batteries into the country. The organisation said low quality batteries could be harmful to the motorists and their passengers’ health, apart from being an economic drain pipe. He said the batteries life spans are below 12 months instead of about 48 months and more, globally recommended. President, Automobiles and Road Safety Initiative, Samuel Oriowo, stated this to announce the forthcoming second Nigeria yearly automotive industry award ceremony slated for November 27. Oriowo said SON is charged with the duties of prior certification of goods being imported into the country; especially automobile spare parts, lubricants and allied products. According to him, no single automobile battery brand, maker and/or dealership category will be recognised during the second edition of its 2023 award ceremony. He pointed out that there is an undue influx of various low-grade classifications of automobile batteries in the country. He said it has been established that Nigeria loses above N150 billion to fake, low grade automobile batteries imported yearly into Nigeria from various parts of the world. Oriowo disclosed that the forthcoming award is to keep encouraging excellence and celebrate the best and brightest of the stakeholders, their products and services in the country. He disclosed that whichever stakeholders and their brands/services in the Nigeria Automobile Sector that are not penciled down for proper recognition during the award ceremony should be critically examined by Nigerian automotive enthusiasts. He said no matter the caliber of the proprietors; as the NGO’s Technical/Selection Committee has been keen and thorough in its duties of technically examining worthy stakeholders, their products and services for the 2023 awards. Latest 4 mins ago …As stakeholders laud Echono Every challenge births an opportunity for an organisation to reinvent itself. Like a whirlwind, the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive disruptions around the world and a profound impact on every aspect of life. 