nia-chairman-vows-to-improve-insurance-perception

Nigerian Insurers Association

By Rosemary Iwunze

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) hopes to refocus to enable it win support and respect from all stakeholders in Nigeria, particularly the executive and legislative arms of government, the Chairman, Ganiyu Musa, has said.

Musa stated this at his investiture as the 24th Chairman of the NIA in Lagos, stressing that the Association would work closely with other stakeholders to maximize the benefits derivable from insurance.

The NIA Chairman used the occasion to unveil his nine point agenda, which he hopes to leverage to take the insurance industry to lofty heights.

According to him, his first agenda is to refocus the association to win support and respect from all stakeholders in Nigeria economy, particularly the executive and legislative arms of governments, followed by working with all stakeholders to ensure passage of the consolidated insurance bill and working with his predecessors in office to move the Association to the next level.

ALSO READ: N1.62bn unremitted funds: Reps summon PPPRA boss for explanations

He also seeks to improve the relationship between NIA and its regulatory agencies, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and National Pension Commission (PenCom); as well as collaborate with other bodies in the trade industry to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria; promote ethical standards amongst NIA member companies and larger insurance industry to earn the respect the association deserves; work with all stakeholders to address all restrictive laws on insurance practice; work with its partners such as GIZ and the Financial Inclusion Secretariat to ensure greater insurance awareness and penetration and work with NAICOM to achieve seamless migration to IFRS 17.

Musa maintained that the list of what he hopes to achieve is not exhaustive, adding that his administration would look inwards to take advantage of the untapped potential demand for insurance in Nigeria, stressing that this would engender relevance of insurance business to the growth of the nation.

Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, at the investiture implored the NIA to work hard in ensuring its members live up to their claims responsibilities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NIA chairman vows to improve insurance perception appeared first on Vanguard News.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

