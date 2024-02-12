Niger coup: Junta ban flights from Nigeria

The military government in Niger Republic has reiterated its ban on flights from Nigeria.

It insisted that flights emanating from Nigeria would not be allowed to land in the landlocked nation.

The junta, however, said that the restriction does not affect commercial flights that fly over Nigerien airspace without landing there.

This directive was contained in a Notice to Airmen, NOTAM, issued by the country’s airspace management authority at the weekend.

In the NOTAM, the airspace authority stated that the country’s airspace is open to all national and international commercial flights from the ground to unlimited except for Nigerian flights to or from Nigeria.

It added: “This restriction doesn’t affect commercial flights that fly over Nigerien airspace without landing there. However, it is recalled that ADB-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast) or radar transponders (for surveillance and communication) must remain on for any flight taking place in the Niger Republic airspace.

“On the other hand, the Niger Republic airspace still remains closed for all military, operational and other special flights. These military or special flights are only permitted subject to prior authorization from the competent authorities. This circular, which only concerns Niger and Nigeria, does not repeal no NOTAM in force.”

Nigeria had three days ago issued a NOTAM reiterating the ban of flights from Niger or to Niger, stating that the action was part of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, resolutions.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has said the restriction includes that no commercial flight from Niger should enter Nigerian airspace, as well no flight from any Nigerian state should overfly Niger’s airspace.

The NOTAM was contained in a letter titled: “ECOWAS Restriction on the Republic of Nigeria” from NAMA Aeronautical Information Services and signed by Director of Air Traffic Services, Tayo John, on behalf of the agency’s Managing Director and chief executive.

There has been a strained relationship between Niger and the ECOWAS following the July 26, 2023, coup that saw the country’s duly elected President, Mohamed Bazoum ousted and General Abdourrahamane Tchiani installed as a military leader.