Nigeria Retains 40th Spot In Latest FIFA World Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have kept the 40th position in the latest world ranking released by the Fédération of Internationale Football Association (FIFA) on Friday, 26 October 2023. Nigeria had dropped from 39th to 40th in the previous FIFA world ranking published on 21 September despite recording a 6-0 win against São Tomé and Principe in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier. The team, however, retained their position in the latest world ranking which was published on the website of FIFA after playing a 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia and beating Mozambique 3-2 during the last international break. Also in Africa, the Super Eagles did not change position as they remained at number six. FIFA 2022 World Cup semi-finalist Morocco are the number one team in Africa and are followed by African Cup of Nations champions, Senegal. In third place is Tunisia, Algeria are fourth and Egypt occupy the fifth position on the continent. Lesotho, group opponents of the Super Eagles in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, suffered a drop in the ranking from 151 to 153. The other teams in the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying group, South Africa dropped from 63 to 64 and Zimbabwe retained the 125th position. Nigeria’s other World Cup qualifying group opponents, Benin Republic are still 93rd while Rwanda suffered a slight drop in the ranking from 139 to 140. Meanwhile, there are no changes in the top ten, which is made up solely of European and South American teams. FIFA 2022 World Cup winners Argentina remain at the top with France in second and Brazil third. The Three Lions of England are in fourth spot and Belgium complete the top five. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking will be published by FIFA on 30 November, 2023.

