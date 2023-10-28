Nigeria, Rising Power In Africa- Envoy

The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Nigeria , Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, said that Nigeria was a rising power in Africa due to its population and her large economy. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the envoy said this at the celebration of the country’s 100th year anniversary maked on Friday in Abuja. Bayraktar said that Nigeria and Türkiye relations was established since 1960 and was developed on the basis of friendship and mutual benefits. He added that in strengthening both countries’ bilateral relations, both President Tayyip Erdoğan and former President Muhammadu Buhari paid mutual visits to each cointry in 2021.Bayraktar said,”These reciprocal high level visits provided the opportunity to underline our shared goal of strengthening our bilateral ties in every field. “We sincerely believe that we will continue to build and reinforced our partnership with Nigerian government which was newly established after the election in February. “The challenges Nigeria and its immediate region face today such as terrorism and organised crime, are not just local problems of the region, but subject to international concern.” According to him, Türkiye supports Nigeria in her fight against terrorism, climate change and is ready to undertake the necessary responsibility to contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to combat the manace. Bayraktar added, “Similarly, we expect from all our friendly and brotherly countries, including Nigeria, to show more solidarity in our fight against terrorist organisations. “Besides the fight against terrorism, our bilateral trade and economic cooperation trend upwards. Furthermore, our cooperation in the field of defence industry is improving.” Bayraktar said that Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar paid a visit to Türkiye this week and met with Mr Yaşar Güler, the Minister of National Defence of Türkiye. He said, “We are glad about the ongoing cooperation on T-129 ATAK helicopters and other deals in the field of defence industry. “First of two Offshore Patrol Vessels

