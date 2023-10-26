Army arrests two terrorist ammunition suppliers in Kaduna, recover 16 motorcycles (Photos)

The Kaduna State division of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, October 24, arrested two terrorist collaborators and ammunition suppliers in the Awon, Kachia Local Government Area.

Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations 1 Division, while confirming the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, October 25, disclosed that the culprits were arrested in their various houses based on tip-offs from a previously arrested collaborator who has been in custody.

The arrested criminals are Shuaibu Lawan and Salihu Usman. The items recovered include a locally made AK-47 rifle, 2 Dane guns, 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 7 live cartridges, and 5 shells of expended cartridges.

This items were recovered from where they were earlier buried in the criminal’s compound.

In another operation carried out on the same day, officers of the Division while on clearance operation around Dogon daji-Saulawa general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government made contact with terrorists and criminal elements.

However, the army engaged the criminals in a gun duel forcing them to scamper in disarray due to the army’s superior firepower. Items recovered include a G3 rifle, 16 Motorcycles, 2 locally made guns, and a phone

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Valentine Okoro has further charged the troops to sustain the tempo and rid of all criminal elements from the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

Meanwhile, a similar arrest was made on Tuesday, in Niger state when operatives of the Department of State Services, raided the home of a suspected terrorist in the Kulobe community in the Gbeganu area of Minna where they discovered various weapons and thousands of ammunition.

The suspect was said to have sighted the operatives approaching his house through a CCTV and vehemently engaged them in a gun battle. The suspect, however, used a rocket launcher to bring down part of the fence of his house through which he escaped leaving behind his wife and children who were immediately taken into custody.