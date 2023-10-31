Nigerian army kills notorious terrorists’ commander, two others in Kebbi (Photos)

The Nigerian Army stationed in Malekachi operating in the Sangeko forest has neutralized a notorious terrorist commander, called “Mainasara,” in the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Monday, October 30.

The army also successfully neutralized two additional suspected bandits who were allegedly part of Mainasara’s gang and were responsible for disruptive attacks and kidnappings of community members.

This is according to a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, on Monday.

According to Idris, who quoted the Director of Security at the Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, Abdulrahman Usman, as revealing the success story.

“As the troops were on routine patrol in Sengeko forest around 0730hrs, they suddenly engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel,” Usman said.

“During the exchange of fire, the bandits tried to escape but were neutralized by the army and two of their bikes were also recovered and destroyed in the process before the troops withdrew back to FOB Malekachi by 1230hrs,” he added.

He, however, noted that the security personnel’s achievements in the state were a result of the proactive approach taken by Kebbi State Governor Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, who provided unwavering support, especially in terms of providing vital logistics to the security personnel stationed in the state.

Meanwhile, at least six kidnapped victims and killed one of the bandits terrorising the Hayin Tsando general area of Maraban Jos, in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on October 15.

The acting Deputy Director, of Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday.

During the operation, troops successfully rescued six kidnapped victims recovered two AK47 rifles, and killed one of the bandits while scores escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. “The ongoing clearance operation by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army has continued to yield positive results. “The gallant troops quickly mobilized and embarked on a search and rescue operation. The troops made contact with bandits/criminal elements and a heavy firefight ensued. “During the operation, troops successfully rescued six kidnapped victims captured two AK 47 rifles, and neutralized one bandit while others escaped with several degrees of gunshot wounds'”, he stated. Yahaya quoted the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen Valentine Okoro, as hailing the gallantry of the troops. He also urged the troops to continue their aggressive tempo until all criminal elements in the division’s area of responsibility were completely eradicated.