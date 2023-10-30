Nigerian asylum seeker attempts suicide in UK over accommodation problem

A Nigerian asylum seeker has tried to take his own life moments after facing accommodation problem that will earn him a spot at the Bibby Stockholm barge in the United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old was airlifted to the hospital and has been placed on life support after the incident took place on Thursday, October 26.

Bibby Stockholm is an engineless barge vessel owned by the shipping and marine operations company that is used for accommodation and docked in the port of Portland, Dorset. It served Hamburg, Germany’s homeless population from 1994 to 1998.

Furthermore, it was utilized by the Netherlands to hold asylum seekers in Rotterdam in 2005.

Meanwhile, the intentions to house asylum seekers on the barge were made public by the UK government in 2023.

According to a report, Two days after it was announced that the Nigerian national would be transferred, on Thursday, he was evacuated to a hospital and put on life support.

The charity Refugee, Asylum Seeker, and Migrant Action, Rama, stated that the man had returned to his hotel which the Home Office uses to accommodate asylum seekers, at about 6 pm.

He, however, noticed his hotel room number had been written on a whiteboard in the hotel reception as one of the numbers due to transfer to the barge on Tuesday, October 31.

After seeing that he was on the list, he then went outside and tried to commit suicide but luckily, he was found alive but in a bad condition by a fellow asylum seeker who heard him in a state of distress.

He was taken by an air ambulance to the Colchester General Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The conditions on the Bibby Stockholm had prompted one asylum seeker to try suicide before everyone was evacuated owing to the finding of Legionella bacteria, according to the warning given by the asylum seekers who were placed on the barge in August. On October 19, a small group of asylum seekers made their way back to the barge in the face of opposition from Just Stop Oil and local protestors.

The 23-year-old arrived in the UK as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking child and lived in foster care until reaching the age of 18. Rama is supporting the man and others in the hotel and at other accommodation sites in Essex.

According to Rama, there are eight asylum seekers in the hotel due to board the barge on Tuesday, October 31.

The operational lead at Rama, Maria Wilby said, “There are 114 asylum seekers at the hotel and a very high number of them have wounds from self-harm. Ten of them have been on hunger strike because the food is so poor. People are losing significant amounts of weight.

“There have also been six occasions in the past year, since the hotel was stood up in November 2022, when our staff, volunteers, and colleagues have had to talk people down from the flyover on the A12, from where they planned to jump and take their own lives. The last time was just two weeks ago.”

The asylum seekers, staff, and security guards are all distressed by the incident.

The hotel is due to close soon as part of immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s plan to close an initial 50 hotels by the end of January, as announced in the House of Commons on 24 October.

“The asylum seekers are grieving the fact that the Home Office is closing the hotel down. While it may not be perfect, it’s been their home for up to a year. This suicide attempt is the strongest possible protest against humanity, and also shows just how much the Bibby Stockholm is feared”, Wiblly added.

A Home Office spokesperson stated that the health and welfare of asylum seekers remain an utmost priority. They are working continually to ensure the needs and vulnerabilities of those residing in asylum accommodation are identified and considered, including those related to mental health and trauma.