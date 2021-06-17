Nigeria’s attempt to push dollar fails, Naira falls to record 4-year low

Efforts by the Central Bank of Bank, CBN, to force banks to sell more of the US dollar to customers to fill the gap between official and street rates has ended in futility as the Naira weakened to a four-year low in the parallel market.

Black marketers sold dollars at 502 Naira per dollar on Wednesday, up from 500 last week according to abokifx.com, a website that collates the data.

This figure happens to be the weakest since February 2017, Bloomberg reports. The rate widens the spread between the official and the parallel market rate to 22%, when compared with the spot rate of 411.13 naira a dollar as of 1.55 p.m. in Lagos on Wednesday.

Since March 2020, Nigeria has devalued the Naira lower oil prices, which accounts for about 90% of dollar earnings put pressure on external reserves.

While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts the naira could weaken to between 440 to 460 a dollar in the short term, some people are switching their naira savings into dollars fearing further devaluation

It would be recalled that the Central bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele met with chief executives of commercial banks last week, in a bid to increase dollar supply and operate special accounts to meet the requirements of business and travelers. Osita Nwanisobi, spokesman for the central bank confirmed the meeting in a statement.

The publication adds that the CBN aims to use lenders to make more foreign currency available to buyers, at around the official rate of between N410 – N412 to reduce pressure on the streets where rates are crashing from excess demand.

“Dollar demand is high; people are buying for storage,” Abubakar Mohammed, chief executive officer of Forward Marketing Communications bureau de change, said by phone from Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.“There is no effect yet from any increased sale by the banks.”

The widening gap between the official and parallel rates creates arbitrage opportunities, which the central bank says it’s monitoring closely. The central bank wants customers to report any breach to the regulator, Nwanisobi said.

“The CBN shall continue to monitor market developments and is committed to ensuring an efficient foreign exchange market for all legitimate users,” Nwanisobi said.

