Nigeria’s inflation rate hits new high, increases to 22.04 percent

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, increased to 22.04 percent in March 2023, up from 21.91 percent in the previous month.

The inflation rate data is contained in the latest CPI report released on Saturday, April 15, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The increase is the third consecutive surge in the country’s inflation figure since the beginning of 2023.

The NBS report reads, “The March 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.13 percent points when compared to February 2023 headline inflation rate.

“On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.13 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in March 2022 which was 15.92 percent.”

This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in March 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (March 2022).

“However, on a month-on-month basis, the all-items index in March 2023 was 1.86 percent, which was 0.15 percent points higher than the rate recorded in February 2023 (1.71 percent),” NBS said.

According to the report, this means that in March 2023, on average, the general price level was 0.15 percent higher relative to February 2023.

The bureau also said that items like food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed largely on the divisional level to the increase in the headline.