Nigeria’s insecurity, tumbling economy may affect Africa negatively

It’s 22 years since Nigeria said goodbye to dictatorship and embraced democracy, however, there seems to be no significant difference between the mismanagement of resources and blunders in the economy between now and the military era.

Major roads and bridges in the country were built during the military era. The same goes for many of the government-owned high-rise buildings handled by late Malam Isah Futua’s Bulet Construction firm. They were constructed during the military era.

Insecurity is on another level and the question of when this will end begs an answer.

After democracy in May 1999, many Nigerians overseas thought it wise to return home and help build the nation. For some of them, their dreams were shattered. Only a small proportion made it.

With the unfavorable economic conditions and corruption, some had to return overseas. According to a report by Yahoo Finance, Tomi Davies, a systems analyst, like other Nigerians, came back to rebuild the country.

He worked on public-sector projects, and after some years, he saw corruption like he had never seen before. He was offered a bag full of dollars to add ghost employees to the payroll system he was installing. When he refused, a group of men attacked him at his Abuja residence.

“I arrived like many others full of hope, but had to escape in disgust,” Davies, 65, who returned to the U.K., where he is now chief investment officer of Frankfurt-based venture capital firm GreenTec Capital Partners, told the publication.

Nigeria has had the potential to break global trends based on the fact that it’s the sixth-largest oil producer in the world, has mineral and agricultural resources, talented young individuals and all, but bad governance, corruption, overpopulation, and insecurity have formed a stumbling block.

Nigeria as a poverty capital

The crash of oil prices between 2014-2015, increased population, corruption, and the coronavirus pandemic have left Nigeria gasping for breath.

In his speech on Democracy Day on June 12, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration had lifted millions of Nigerians out of poverty. He said this was through social intervention policies he embarked upon.

However, what is seen physically should be more convincing than what is written in texts.

A report on the state of Nigeria as published on Yahoo Finance partly reads:

“The economy has yet to recover from the oil crash of 2014, and is unlikely to do so anytime soon, meaning its population will continue to outpace economic expansion adding more poor to what is already the poverty capital of the world. Over 90 million people live in penury, more than India, which has a population seven times greater.

“The coronavirus has only made things worse. Personal incomes are set to fall to their lowest in four decades, pushing an additional 11 million people into poverty by 2022, according to the World Bank. One in three Nigerians in the workforce unemployed, among the world’s highest jobless rates, fanning social discontent and insecurity.

“Policy blunders by President Muhammadu Buhari have complicated the road to recovery. He came to power in 2015 pledging to create 12 million jobs in his first four-year term; halfway through his second term, unemployment has more than quadrupled.

“Buhari, 78, revived an import-substitution drive that was popular when he was a military ruler in the early 1980s, crippling businesses that can’t get goods to survive. He has banned foreign currency for imports of dozens of products from toothpicks to cement, closed borders to halt rice smuggling and refused to fully ease exchange controls.

“Policies like this have curbed foreign investment, pushed food inflation to 15-year highs and scared off companies such as South Africa’s supermarket chain Shoprite Holdings Ltd. The World Bank said in a report on Tuesday that price increases are pushing seven million people into poverty and encouraging criminality.”

Menace of Insecurity

From Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency in the Northeast to banditry and herdsmen activities gradually hitting the entire country, economic activity is declining domestically. Separatists’ agitation is also taking a toll on development in the East and security formations are the new targets.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Nearly 900 students were taken from schools in mass abductions since December, according to the United Nations.

The Yahoo Finance report adds, “Disorder is a huge impediment for growth, costing the economy $10.3 billion in 2020 — more than the federal government’s total revenue that same year, according to official estimates. Without key reforms, Nigeria’s economy will remain anemic, expanding little more than 2% this year and next, still below the population growth rate, according to the International Monetary Fund.”

Nigeria’s recent debt profile which the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently pegged at N32.9 trillion naira could result in an external loan default if nothing is done.

The younger population, those between 18-40 now face the brunt of the economic decline. This is due to underemployment and joblessness.

“There is a lot of frustration because there are a lot of overqualified people unemployed,” Chioma Okafor, a 32-year-old public healthcare expert who moved back to Nigeria in 2014 told the publication.

After two years making $200 a month in consulting in Abuja, and with no prospect of a better job, Okafor borrowed money to buy a one-way ticket back to the U.S.

“When Buhari came to office, people were expecting things to change,” she said.

“But it’s not just Buhari that failed. The system is broken.”

As a solution, Omotola Abimbola, an analyst at Lagos-based investment bank Chapel Hill Denham, told the publication that Nigeria can avoid calamity by allowing the currency to depreciate, invest in electricity and campaign to lower fertility rates, which at 5.3 births per woman is one of the world’s highest and saps savings.

“Climbing oil prices, a planned sovereign bond sale, and upcoming disbursement of IMF resources will help the country muddle through for now,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

