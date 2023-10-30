Nigeria’s loan debt to China rises by $800m in last 1 year, hits $4.73bn – Report

Nigeria’s debt to China has increased from $3.93 billion as of June 30, 2022, to $4.73bn as of June 30, 2023.

This development showing an increase of $800 million in the last onone year.

According to an analysis of the external debt stock data from the Debt Management Office, DMO, the N800 million is an increase of 20.36 percent from the second quarter of 2022 to second quarter of 2023.

Regarding repayments within the period under review, Nigeria serviced Chinese loans with $263.14 million.

However, data from the external debt service reports showed that Nigeria is likely not required to make any payments in second quarter of 2022 as no debt service payment was recorded for Chinese loans in the same second of 2022 and 2023.

With growing concerns that Nigeria may forfeit assets in the event of a loan default, the Director-General, DMO, Patience Oniha, in 2021, assured Nigerians that the loans were largely concessional, as no national asset was tagged as collateral.

In January 2022, that a Chinese company, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, handled the majority of railway projects in Nigeria worth over $25.51 billion (N10.5 trillion), according to the United States-based Fitch Solutions’ latest report on Nigeria’s railway system.

The report, titled ‘Nigeria Rail: Near-term focus on Northern region with long-term upside for Southern projects’, said Chinese financing had enabled CCECC to handle most rail projects in the country.

It however listed other companies that were major players in the Nigerian railway sector.

It read in part, “China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation has dominated the railway construction sector in Nigeria, supported by Chinese financing.”

The breakdown of the top rail projects handled by CCECC showed that the approved Lagos-Calabar coastal railway project covering 1402km was awarded to the Chinese company for $11.10 billio.

Also, the Abuja-Itakpe-Warri rail line project with a contract value of $3.90 billon, sponsored by China Railway Construction Corporation and EXIM Bank of China, was awarded to CCECC, Julius Berger and Sinohydro Corporation, another Chinese company, alongside General Electric. The project is still at the planning stage.

Although the Federal Government had sought loan facilities from Chinese lenders to implement several infrastructural projects, China became reluctant to give Nigeria more loans.

In 2021, then Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, alleged that China was becoming sceptical of borrowing Nigeria money because of a National Assembly probe of the Federal Government’s ability to repay its loan.

Earlier in March 2023, it was reported that the China Exim Bank rejected Nigeria’s $22.7 billion loan request approved by the National Assembly.

However, the Nigerian government and the Chinese government have amended their relationship as the Chinese government expressed its commitment to refinance and complete the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railway projects.

A statement signed by the VP’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, said: “President of Peoples Republic of China, Xi Jinping, pledged while responding to requests by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at a bilateral meeting with the Chinese leader in Beijing.”

The statement was titled, ‘At 3rd Belt and Road initiative forum: China commits to refinancing, completing Abuja-Kano, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railways’.

Since the launch of the projects, China has yet to release funds for the two major railway projects in Nigeria, mainly due to cutbacks and commitments.

China had agreed to provide 85 per cent financing for constructing the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railway projects. In comparison, Nigeria , which had the duty of paying the balance of 15 percent, paid its part of the funding from the project’s inception through appropriations.

The Chinese President, who received the Nigerian delegation led by Vice President Shettima at the Peoples Building in China, pledged increased investment in Nigeria’s power generation and digital economy.

Jinping, however, called for the protection of Chinese nationals working in Nigeria.