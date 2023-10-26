Nigeria’s World Cup Qualifier Against Lesotho Gets New Date

By James Agberebi 26 October 2023 | 1:26 pm A new date has been fixed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup match day one Group C qualifier against Lesotho. In a post on the Super Eagles X handle on Wednesday, 25 October, the game against Lesotho was initially fixed for Friday, 17 November 2023. On the same X handle, it was announced… A new date has been fixed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup match day one Group C qualifier against Lesotho. In a post on the Super Eagles X handle on Wednesday, 25 October, the game against Lesotho was initially fixed for Friday, 17 November 2023. On the same X handle, it was announced today that the game will now be played on Thursday, 16 November 2023. The match day two fixture against Zimbabwe in Kigali, Rwanda, still remains Monday, 20 November. The game between the Super Eagles and Lesotho will played inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. Aside from Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the Super Eagles will take on South Africa, Rwanda, and the Benin Republic for the sole ticket in the group. Meanwhile, the new FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking released on Thursday saw the Eagles maintain 40th position. Lesotho dropped to 153rd spot and Zimbabwe remains at 125th in the latest ranking. Sport 38 mins ago Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30. 41 mins ago A new date has been fixed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup match day one Group C qualifier against Lesotho. In a post on the Super Eagles X handle on Wednesday, 25 October, the game against Lesotho was initially fixed for Friday, 17 November 2023. On the same X handle, it was announced… 3 hours ago Swiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over suspected collusion with officials concerning the corruption scandal that engulfed world football’s governing body. 4 hours ago The Super Eagles of Nigeria have kept the 40th position in the latest world ranking released by the Fédération of Internationale Football Association (FIFA) on Friday, 26 October 2023. 9 hours ago Super Falcons, yesterday in Addis Ababa, struggled to a 1-1 draw with a spirited Ethiopian senior women national team in the first leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier. 10 hours ago Ten years after their shock defeat by the Super Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, the people of Cote d’Ivoire are yet to get over it. 10 hours ago Organisers of the yearly Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays have said that their fundamental objective is the development of outstanding secondary school athletes from the inter-collegiate track and field competition to become top stars for the nation. 10 hours ago Heartland Queens of Owerri and Delta Queens recorded their first wins, yesterday, at the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) holding in Benin. 10 hours ago Despite their 0-1 loss at home in their CAF African Football League tie at the weekend, Enyimba Head Coach, Finidi George, still believes his team is in a strong position to qualify for the semifinals of the competition. 10 hours ago After several years of absence, the once celebrated Principal’s Cup football competition for school schools is returning to the calendar of the Lagos State Football Association, which has announced that over 500 schools will feature in the resuscitated championship this year.

Related