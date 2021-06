The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on Sunday and brought to Nigeria, the country’s attorney general Abubakar Malami said on Tuesday. Government-owned news agency reported that the IPOB leader appeared before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja. Kanu, who was brought to the court amidst tight […]

The post Nnamdi Kanu appears in court after re-arrest appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

