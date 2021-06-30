Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK, says British Govt.

The British High Commission has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was not arrested in the United Kingdom.

This development comes after Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, confirmed that Mr. Kanu was was arrested on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Malami had said the leader of the proscribed IPOB group was arrested through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services.

However, he neither gave details of the operation nor stated where Kanu was arrested.

Based on the fact that Mr. Kanu has Nigerian and British dual citizenship and since he was known to have stayed in the UK after he fled Nigeria, many had concluded that he was arrested in Britain.

However, Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, told TheCable that Kanu was not picked up in the UK.

“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes,” the online newspaper quoted him to have said.

After Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, gave an order for Kanu to be remanded in custody until July 26, 2021, the IPOB leader told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.

Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.

In 2017, Nyako had granted Kanu bail on health grounds, banning him from granting press interviews while on bail. The judge also gave a stern warning to the defendant not to participate in any rally or be found in a crowd of more than 10 persons.

However, he jumped all bail conditions and fled abroad until his arrest by the federal government on Sunday.

