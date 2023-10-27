NNRA Secures EU Grant To Execute Nuclear Safety Project In Nigeria

By Guardian Editor 27 October 2023 | 3:20 am The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) has secured a two-year grant from the European Union to execute a project on enhancing the regulatory framework for nuclear safety in Nigeria. The authority made this known in a statement signed by its Head, Information and Protocol Unit, Ekaette Bassey, who said nuclear safety experts were at the… NNRA The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) has secured a two-year grant from the European Union to execute a project on enhancing the regulatory framework for nuclear safety in Nigeria. The authority made this known in a statement signed by its Head, Information and Protocol Unit, Ekaette Bassey, who said nuclear safety experts were at the authority in Abuja to discuss the commencement of the European instrument for international nuclear safety cooperation (INSC) project in Nigeria. Director-General, NNRA, Yau Idris, stated: “In July 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted an International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) Mission to Nigeria with the aim to assess Nigeria’s compliance with the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM, INFCIRC/274) and its 2005 Amendment, Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources as well as the relevant IAEA Nuclear Security Series (NSS) publications.” Idris, while commending the EU on the grant covering a period of two years from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2025, indicated that the implementation of the project would be closely monitored by IAEA to ensure compliance with international best practice and regulations. “Both IAEA missions concluded that Nigeria through the NNRA has established an excellent nuclear safety and security regime that is in the process of being significantly improved through the update of legislative and regulatory framework and other ongoing initiatives. Key issues requiring urgent attention are the passage of the NNRA Bill and its Presidential assent and the provision of a permanent headquarters office. "EU chose the NNRA for the project based on several positive reports by all the IAEA missions to Nigeria and its leadership in Africa as regards nuclear regulatory activities and competence. The project will focus on capacity development and training, enhancing regulatory framework for nuclear safety and ensuring that Nigeria implements the recommendation of all the IAEA missions in respect to its regulatory infrastructure," he said 51 mins ago The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) has secured a two-year grant from the European Union to execute a project on enhancing the regulatory framework for nuclear safety in Nigeria. 