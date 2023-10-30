‘No concrete evidence to warrant my impeachment,’ Fubara tells state house of assembly

The embattled Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has said there is no concrete basis for the impeachment move against him by the state’s House of Assembly.

Fubara spoke against the ongoing impeachment plot on Monday, October 30, while addressing some of his loyalists at the House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.

The legislators, headed by the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, led the Assembly members to begin the impeachment process hours after a fire incident was reported at the Assembly Complex on Sunday night of October 29.

Fubara said, “Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time, I will address the press.”

There were gunshots and firing of teargas within the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex earlier on Monday, October 30, when the governor was on his way to the state assembly after some lawmakers sat to begin impeachment process against him.

The lawmakers had suspended Edison Ehie, leader of the House, alongside others believed to be loyal to the governor.

The development comes hours after a fire broke out at the assembly complex on Sunday night of October 29.