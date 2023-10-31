No Plans To Redenominate Naira, Says CBN

By Jimisayo Opanuga 31 October 2023 | 1:58 pm The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report on Tuesday suggesting its intention to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the naira. Old New Naira Notes The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report on Tuesday suggesting its intention to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the naira. This denial comes in response to a widely circulated text message suggesting that the bank plans to redenominate the naira with effect from January 2024. CBN, in a statement signed by its director of corporate communications, Isa AbdulMumin, described the text message as “misleading” and “calculated to cause panic in the polity.” The apex bank said that the authors of the text message had “modified text eked from an old policy move by a previous CBN Governor in 2007 to make it appear recent.” “We are concerned that this narrative, which we had refuted before now, appears to be gaining traction with several debates on the implication of such a policy for the Nigerian economy,” CBN said. “We wish to reiterate that the contents of the message are misleading. The authors of the message, in their mischief, modified text eked from an old policy move by a previous CBN Governor in 2007 to make it appear recent.” CBN added that it “may be considering reforms” but that such reforms “are subject to laid down procedures in line with the provisions of the CBN Act, 2007.” It further stated that there is currently “no plan by the bank to restructure and redenominate the naira.” The bank, however, urged the public to ignore the text message and any other reports, as it is “speculative and calculated to cause panic in the polity.” NOW Ahead of the upcoming Governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states respectively, the Chairman, Senate Committee on electoral matters, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli has appealed to eligible voters never to submit themselves to be used by desperate politicians for electoral manipulations. These manipulations, the Senate committee chair, lamented, are capable of disrupting the entire electoral… NOW The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report on Tuesday suggesting its intention to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the naira. 5 mins ago The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LDLGA), Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his recent appointment as a trustee of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR). 26 mins ago The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resolve their dispute. 1 hour ago The embattled governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are meeting in Abuja. Fubara and Wike are currently attending the meeting of the police council which is usually attended by the 36 state governors in Nigeria and the FCT minister. Wike and Fubara… 1 hour ago Nigerian singer Abdulazeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Eletu, popularly called Sam Larry, have filed a suit against the police and a Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun. 3 hours ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged officers and men of the police to eschew corruption and high-handedness in order to gain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. The President gave the charge today at the Conference and Retreat for Commissioners of Police and above at Owerri, Imo State. The president urged the IGP and his… 3 hours ago The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed the election victory of Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February. The three-member panel, in a judgment, upheld the judgment of the state’s election tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Sen. Abubakar Ohere… 3 hours ago Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has warned members of the public to be wary of a fake Facebook account purportedly owned by the governor, which is promising to support businesses to the tune of ₦150,000. 4 hours ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate president Bukola Saraki have paid tribute to the late constitutional lawyer Professor Ben Nwabueze. The family of the former Minister of Education confirmed his death with Nwabueze who hailed from Atani in the Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State said to have…

