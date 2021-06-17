Nollywood actresses and besties, Iyabo Ojo, Tosin Abiola on war path

The once enviable and rosy friendship between Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tosin Abiola more popularly known as Omo Brish has ended on a sad note. While their friendship lasted, both of them did things together; attended parties together, bought their first homes on Lagos Island together, and even co-produced a movie together.

Even though Omo Brish resides in London, Iyabo always made it a point of duty to make a stopover at Omo Brish’s place each time she travels out of the country. Iyabo never ceased to celebrate Omo Brish at every given opportunity and would bend over backwards for her friend, like fly to London for her erstwhile friend’s graduation, fly in to surprise her on her birthday etc.

But all that has come to an abrupt end.

The first sign that there was trouble was when they both didn’t attend Toyin Lawani’s wedding together as they would have done in the past. At the wedding, they snubbed each other and sat at opposite ends of the hall. But days after the wedding, Iyabo took to her social media page to call out her former bestie, accusing her of making snide remarks about her late mother who had schizophrenia before she passed on and for deliberately being friends with her former personal assistant, a certain Gbeminiyi Adegbola, who nearly ruined her business.

According to Iyabo, she had on several occasions told Omo Brish about how her friendship with her former PA did not sit well with her but rather than heed to her concern, Omo Brish carried on without a care in the world and began to make snide remarks about Iyabo on her social media page. Unable to take it any longer, Iyabo decided to address Omo Brish directly, telling her to caution herself or get dealt with.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile PA, has denied stealing from her former boss or ruining her business. adding that Iyabo Ojo had no money for her to steal and all Iyabo was doing at that time was packaging.

“Business d@ we both know what’s up, business I gave my best bt 2u I didn’t do jack. U claimed I took ur money, you&I know d@ @ that time, U had no kobo na package we dey package,” she said.

She accused Iyabo of physically assaulting her: “I hear u say u took me like a daughter n I almost ruined ur business, hmmmmmm. A daughter sha, business sha. A daughter u openly beat n humiliate @ d slightest opportunity, a daughter who did u no good 4 14yrs, u’re d only sacrificial lamb,” she added.

But Iyabo countered her defence with receipts of all the times her former PA stole from her or diverted money to her personal account. This despite the fact that Iyabo put her through school, fed her, clothed her and even gifted her a Toyota Corolla Saloon car.

Gbeminiyi Adegbola

Iyabo said, “Gbeminiyi Adegbola, you said in your write up that you didn’t steal from me or try to ruin my business, yet from my former business place, Fespris World in Ikeja off Allen, you have been stealing from me, using your Zenith acct Gbeminiyi Adegbola to collect money from customers eg. Wow accessories & she is still alive o & her statement of acct is there for proof.”

Iyabo then suggested they take the matter to court so she can defend herself instead of putting up lies as defence on social media.

