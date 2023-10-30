NPF Partners Chinese Govt To Combat Terrorism, Major Crimes

…INTERPOL extends support too Fifteen officers of the Nigerian Police Force, NPC are currently in China, undergoing trainings on cyber crimes sponsored by the Chinese Government. The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of Senior Police Officers Conference and Retreat, holding in Owerri, Imo State capital on Monday. IGP Egbetokun said that security training would equip the participants, who departed the country on Saturday, with modern security strategy needed to help combat terrorism and sophisticated crimes in the country. He said, “Recognizing the international and cross-border nature of major crimes and the need for more collaboration with our partners, I have vigorously engaged international partners to create synergy in combating major crimes. “In recent weeks, I attended the Global Public Security Cooperation Conference in China and engaged with the Chinese officials led by the Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China. “The visit to China has attracted greater support of the Chinese government for the Nigeria Police Force. This is evidenced in the immediate action taken by the Chinese government to extend invitation to the Nigeria Police to train fifteen (15) of our Officers in Cyber Crime in China to be fully sponsored by the Chinese government. He continued, “Similarly, I attended the African Global Interpol Conference in Angola and had the opportunity of engagement with the hierarchy of INTERPOL on the need to strengthen existing synergy between the Nigeria Police and the INTERPOL concerning trans-border crimes. “This has brought about a renewed commitment with INTERPOL and partnership with other global players. We have secured commitment of INTERPOL to greater support for the Force and increased partnership with Nigeria, as demonstrated by the physical presence here today of the president of INTERPOL Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, from the United Arab Emirate.” The Police boss also reiterated his commitment to reposition the Force in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s determination to reform and strengthen the nation’s security architecture. According to him, “The Police Force under my watch is poised to confront head on the menace of violent crimes in our country, restore calm to troubled areas and engender an atmosphere of peace, safety and security which will promote national economic growth and prosperity. “The cardinal focus of this new police administration is improving the capability of officers, standardising service delivery viz-a-viz driving transformative agenda, embracing the principles of transparency, accountability, and professionalism while upholding the rights of citizens and attending to the welfare of our officers.”

Related