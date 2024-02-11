Nurses protest against new directive for certificate verification, petition Change.org

Members of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives in Nigeria have opened a portal to kick against the new directive of the Nigeria Nursing and Midwives Council on certificate verification.

They want the council to withdraw the directive immediately.

The NMCN had on Tuesday released a circular on the guidelines for requesting verification of certificates for nurses and midwives in the country.

The circular was released after the council deactivated the verification portal in December 2023.

By the new circular, nurses and midwives must have a minimum of two years post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practicing licence.

Some nurses had alleged that the deactivation of the portal by the council was an attempt to hinder their freedom to pursue career opportunities abroad.

The industry has continued to experience a shortage of medical personnel in the country due to the mass exodus to other countries in search of better opportunities.

Last year, the NANNM said over 75,000 nurses and midwives left the country in five years to seek greener pastures.

The association blamed the situation on insecurity, poor working environment, and poor wages, among others.

The circular signed by the Registrar of the council, Faruk Abubakar, read in part, “A refundable fee per application shall be paid for verification to foreign boards of nursing as specified on the portal. This shall cover the cost of courier services to the applicant’s institution(s) of training, place of work, and foreign board.

“Eligible applicants must have a minimum of two years post qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practicing licence. Any application with a provisional licence shall be rejected outright.

“The council shall request a letter of good standing from the chief executive officer of the applicant’s place(s) of work and the last nursing training institution attended and responses on these shall be addressed directly to the Registrar/CEO, NMCN. Please note that the council shall not accept such letter(s) through the applicant.”

The council also stated that applicants must have an active practicing licence with a minimum of six months to the expiration date, and processing of verification applications would take a minimum of six months.

It added that the implementation of the guidelines would take effect from March 1, 2024.

This has ignited an online petition to the registrar of the council on Change.Org to reinstate the portal immediately.

The online petition on behalf of the association sent read in part, “As a community of nurses and midwives in Nigeria, we have been struggling with unemployment for years. Despite our qualifications, dedication, and passion to serve, we are not recognised by the government. The only way to balance our lives is through verification, which allows us to seek international recruitment.

“Recently, without consultation or formal notification, the Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, removed the online verification portal. This action has further complicated our situation as it hinders us from seeking employment opportunities abroad.

“Nursing is an essential profession that should be treated with respect and dignity. However, many Nigerian nurses, who are fortunate enough to secure employment, battle with overwhelming workloads due to staff shortages and poor working conditions.

“Healthcare unemployment in Nigeria is further exacerbated by their lack of access to the online verification portal. We demand that the Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, reinstate this portal immediately. It’s not just about giving us job opportunities; it’s also about respecting our profession and acknowledging our contributions towards healthcare services both locally and internationally.”

So far over 10,000 persons have signed the petition.