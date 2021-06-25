Nursing students reportedly suspended for failing to welcome Buhari during Borno visit

Some students of the Borno State College of Nursing and Midwifery have been reportedly suspended for refusing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the state last week.

According to the suspension letter of one of the students which has since gone viral online, the alleged suspension took effect Monday, June 21.

The student was accused of disobeying an executive order to welcome the President on June 17.

In the letter, the temporary ban from classes, expected to last for one week, mandated affected students to report back to the school on June 28 with a guardian or parent.

“You are hereby suspended from the college for one week with effect from today 21st June 2021 for disobedience of executive order to welcome the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, GCON (on the 17th of June 2021).

“You are expected to report back to college on the 28th of June 2021 along with your parent or guardian,” the suspension letter issued to one of the students read.

Copy of the suspension letter

As of Friday afternoon, a staff of the institution who spoke to an online media outlet, SaharaReporters, said all affected students have been recalled.

He noted that the issue had been resolved after a stakeholders’ meeting was called. The suspension was subsequently cancelled.

“In fact, the governor was very angry because he wasn’t aware of such a thing. He called the provost and ordered him to recall the students,” the publication quoted the staff as saying.