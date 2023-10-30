Ogun Plans Committee On Alaba Lawson’s Burial

By Azeez Olorunlomeru, Abeokuta 30 October 2023 | 5:29 am Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit… Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state. Photo/Twitter/dabiodunMFR Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit to the family of the late educationist, philanthropist, and business woman advocate in Abeokuta, described the deceased as a passionate and selfless woman, who was also a great advocate of women’s rights. The governor said that the committee to be set up would liaise with the family to begin the process of giving her a befitting burial. “We will be with you throughout this very trying period. We are setting up a committee of the state to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rights to give Mama a very befitting passing. “Your mother was many things to many people. She was a very hard-working woman, a very principled woman, she will call a spade a spade, she will say it as it is.” Abiodun noted that besides being a foremost educationist, late Alaba Lawson was an advocate for everything that stood for the emancipation of women. Responding on behalf of the family, the son of the deceased, Akinola Lawson, while thanking Abiodun for supporting the aspirations of their mother, also acknowledged him for looking out for the welfare of their late mother during her period at the hospital. 