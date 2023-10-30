Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, Passes On At 95

.Abbas, ACF, others mourn, say death loss to Nigeria .Kogi APC suspends campaign to honour late monarch The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, yesterday, died at the age of 95 years. The monarch, who died after a brief illness, was an astute and successful businessman. He was a man of taste and splendour during his lifetime and lived a greater part of his life in Lagos. He was one-time Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed sadness over the demise of the monarch. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker described the death of the monarch as a huge loss to the country, and not just Ebiraland and Kogi State. Also, Kogi State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has described the death of the monarch as a calamity to the people of the state. In statement by his Spokesman and Director, Communications, Muri/Sam Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Ajaka said: “Our father is leaving at a time the state desperately needs his unifying guidance and wisdom to keep strengthening us as one indivisible people.” Similarly, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Usman Ododo, has mourned the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. In a condolence message made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the APC candidate said the late Ohinoyi was a father who loved all his children, did everything to unite his community and promoted peaceful coexistence among his people. Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended campaign activities in honour of the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. A statement, yesterday, by the Secretary of Ododo/Oyibo Campaign Council, S.M. Ozigi Deedat, who is also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, stated: “This is to bring to the notice of all directorates, support groups, teeming supporters of the Ododo/Oyibo project and the public that the Ododo/Oyibo Campaign Council has decided to suspend all political activities in Kogi Central Senatorial District. “This decision is taken to honour the demise of our revered King, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, who God Almighty has called to eternal rest.” The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed grief over the death of the Ohinohi of Ebiraland, describing him as a nationalist who promoted national unity. The Arewa leaders, in a statement, yesterday, by spokesman of ACF, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said: “Ibrahim was a nationalist, astute businessman of international repute in his own right, and an uncompromising pillar of support for Arewa matters.”

Related