Omowunmi Dada emerges first Nollywood actress to become global artist in residence at US university

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada has achieved a new milestone by becoming the 2023 global artist in residence at the esteemed University of Michigan in the United States.

Fueled by a Title VI grant from the U.S. Department of Education and coordinated by African Studies, ASC in partnership with the Department of Afro-American and African Studies, DAAS, the Global Artist in Residence initiative involves the actress collaborating with DAAS language instructors. Together, they will craft audio-visual materials for teaching African languages and actively participate in the vibrant University of Michigan, U-M campus community.

The actress took to her Instagram to announce her latest accomplishment, revealing her collaboration with fellow language instructors to impart the knowledge of African languages.

“I am absolutely honoured to be named the 2023 Global Artist in Residence at the African Studies Center, ASC and the Department of Afro-American and African Studies, DAAS of the University of Michigan, USA!

“I will be working with DAAS language instructors to develop audio-visual materials for teaching African languages, while also engaging with the U-M campus community and local schools. Can’t wait to share the beauty of the rich African culture and the incredible journey of Nollywood with everyone!” she stated.

The actress expressed her joy saying, “Through this unique opportunity, I am excited to engage with faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan, sharing the rich tapestry of African culture and the incredible journey of the Nigerian movie industry, of which I am proud to be a part.

“Together, we will explore the captivating stories, diverse traditions, and the creative spirit that defines Africa, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Africa and Africans in ways that promote the culture of collaboration between the United States and the continent of Africa”.

Beyond the campus, Omowunmi will connect with elementary, middle, and high school students and teachers in Southeast Michigan. Her outreach extends to making presentations about Nollywood and African filmmaking at events organized in partnership with various U-M schools, departments, and local organizations. Through these initiatives, she aims to impart knowledge about Nigerian culture to the next generation.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Omowunmi shares her honor in serving as the Global Artist in Residence, representing Nollywood, one of Africa’s most vibrant film industries.

Omowunmi holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A. Hons) in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos. With nearly a decade of experience, this award-winning actress, presenter, and model has consistently captivated audiences on screen.