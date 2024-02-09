Ondo socialite, ‘Emirate’ machetes wife to death, commits suicide

An Akure-based socialite, Sesan Adelabu, has committed suicide after allegedly macheting his wife to death in Ondo State.

Adelabu, popularly known as Emirate was alleged to have killed his wife late Friday in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

Shortly after, he proceeded to drink an insecticide suspected to be sniper and also committed suicide.

Sources claim that there had been no love lost between the couple in recent times.

“I can’t confirm what led to this, but I know the two of them had not been on good terms recently. It’s a sad one for us tonight, especially we members of his club,” a source said.

The deceased was the owner of the popular Emirate gas and petrol station located in the heart of Akure city.

It was gathered that the corpses of the couple has been picked up and taken to the hospital morgue by the police.