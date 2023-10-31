Orthodox Church Condemns Israel For Bombing Its Gaza Centre

By AFP 31 October 2023 | 5:12 pm The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem blamed Israel Tuesday for the overnight bombing of its cultural centre in Gaza City and condemned the “direct and unjustified attack”. “This attack represents a stark embodiment of Israel’s unwarranted determination to destroy the civil infrastructure and social service centres, as well as shelters for civilians trapped in the besieged… People stand by as civil defence workers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem blamed Israel Tuesday for the overnight bombing of its cultural centre in Gaza City and condemned the "direct and unjustified attack". "This attack represents a stark embodiment of Israel's unwarranted determination to destroy the civil infrastructure and social service centres, as well as shelters for civilians trapped in the besieged enclave," the church said in a statement. An AFP journalist saw the ruins of the Orthodox cultural centre and school in Gaza City, with smoke still rising from the rubble. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike when contacted by AFP. Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, which killed around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials. More than 8,500 people have been killed in Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory said in its latest toll. A resident living near the Orthodox cultural centre told AFP he "woke up to this destruction". "This church (property) has been targeted by missiles, what's in it? Why is all this happening?" asked Hassan Abu Mersa. The Patriarchate said 19 places of worship, including churches and mosques, have been hit by Israeli strikes since October 7. Several people were killed on October 20 while they were sheltering in the compound of Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church still in use in Gaza, when it was hit by Israeli bombardment. 