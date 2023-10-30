Osun APC, PDP Bicker Over Adeleke’s N100 Billion Infrastructural Agenda

Main opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, yesterday, accused the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke of plans to scam the state and plunge it into financial crisis through the multibillion naira development projects it unveiled recently. Adeleke had announced a development agenda that would cost his government over N100 billion within a period of one year. He said his administration would construct flyovers, among other projects, at five different locations in the state. According to the governor, two flyovers would be constructed in Osogbo, the state capital; one in Ede; one in Ikirun and the other one in Ile-Ife, adding that 345 health centres in the 332 wards in the state would be rehabilitated, while there would be phase two of potable water provision in 332 wards of the state. He announced phase two rehabilitation of 31 schools in 30 councils and the area office and recruitment of new teachers, reconstruction/rehabilitation of 45 roads, of no shorter one kilometer, in each of the 30 councils, making a total of 45 kilometres. The governor explained that his administration would not obtain loan from financial institutions to finance the projects, noting that he had been saving up and had been blocking leakages in the state, which had jacked up the internally generated revenue base of Osun. Reacting, however, Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, described Adeleke’s plan “as a scam skillfully designed to enrich some economic buccaneers close to the government.” Meanwhile, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state has described APC’s criticism as “unpatriotic, reprehensible and a display of anti-development and anti-people politics for which the opposition is known for.” PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, chided the APC for “playing politics with a development agenda that is widely adjudged to be commendable, long overdue, sustainable and very paramount to the economic revival of our dear state.” He added: “The PDP government inherited a state with over 95 infrastructural deficits as at November 2022. Our internal state infra audit, when PDP took over, revealed that the infrastructural decay cut across all sectors: education, health, roads, water, among others. We then developed an initial emergency plan that led to the complete renovation of 31 schools, 45 kilometres of roads, 332 functioning boreholes, commencement of rehabilitation of water works, rewarding intervention in the health sector and major actions on such roads as Osogbo-Ikirun and the Osogbo ring road among others.” “Despite the accomplishments of the last 11 months, our government under Senator Ademola Adeleke decided to address the infra crisis in a more holistic way, hence the infra plan. We invite the APC to drop its poverty mindset, which limited its thinking and plan for the state when it was in power,” he said.

