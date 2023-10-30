Otedola emerges largest shareholder of FBN Holdings despite Otudeko’s shares

Nigeria’s reowned billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has been listed as the largest shareholder of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, FBNH, despite the acquisition of 4.7 billion units of its shares by the former chairman of the group, Oba Otudeko, in July 2023.

FBN Holdings revealed this in its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2023, filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

It stated in a statement issued on July 7, 2023, that “the company received a notification from Honeywell Group Limited that its affiliate, Barbican Capital Limited, has acquired an aggregate of 4.7 billion units of shares from the company’s issued share capital of 35.89 billion as at the above-referenced date.

“Based on the foregoing, the equity stake of Barbican Capital Limited in the company is 13.3 percent.”

Both Honeywell Group and Barbican Capital are linked to Otudeko.

Meanwhile, FBN Holdings, in its latest report, listed Otedola as the largest shareholder with a stake above five percent.

Directly, Otedola holds 40 million units of FBN Holdings shares, which is 0.11 percent and indirectly, it holds 1.9 billion units which is 5.54 percent of the lender’s shareholding as of September 2023.

Otudeko’s share acquisition elicited reactions from the stakeholders in the capital market with minority shareholders calling for a probe by the regulators.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said that it was investigating the deal.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, removed Otudeko in April 2021 as FBN Holdings’ non-executive director/chairman and sacked the board under him over noncompliance with regulatory control.