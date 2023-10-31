Otti, Prelate Task Leaders To Help Indigent Nigerians

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, and Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, have asked Nigerian leaders to help the indigents, and render lasting services in their lifetime. They also tasked them to bequeath a lasting legacy that will make them remembered after their demise. The duo spoke separately at All Saints Methodist Church, Amuzukwu in Umuahia North Local Council of Abia State during a church service in honour of the late Chief Sir Micah Onyebuchi, who died on July 9, 2022 at the age of 90 years, after meritorious leadership and service to the Church, his Amuzukwu Community and the nation. The late educationist during his lifetime served as school principal, lecturer, chairman of the State Local Council Service Commission and the Basic Education Board, among other positions. Governor Otti tasked all to strive to put in place what they will be remembered for when they are no more, saying he has addressed the insecurity hitherto prevailing the Umunneochi/Uturu/Cattle market axis, vowing that “Abia will consequently be no more fertile ground for criminals under his watch.” In his remarks, the Methodist Church Prelate, said the deceased, a Knight of John Wesley (NJW) lived, served God, the Church, Community, state and county, which may qualify him to be a Saint “ having lived a transparent life as ordained by God. Also, the Archbishop of the Umuahia Diocese of the Church, Dr. Chibuzo Okpoko, described the deceased as an icon, who left behind fun memories for posterity to emulate, stressing that “no matter the position and condition one finds himself, God can make one smile any time He wants. Traditional ruler of Amuzukwu Ibeku, Eze John Onyebuchi Ibezim, described the late Onyebuchi as that of a renowned educationist, community leader, devoted Christian, and an astute public servant. President and Secretary General of Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association, Chief Jerry Onyemachi and Vincent Uwajimba, respectively eulogised the deceased for being a devout and ardent Christian, who served God in all ramifications. According to them, his death has created a vacuum both in his family, church, and Ibeku generally, judging by his elderly counsel, and immense contributions to the development of the communities. In honour of their late father, his immediate family comprising his surviving wife, Lolo Ihekerenna Felicia Onyebuchi, five children and many grandchildren, led by his first son, Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi, who is the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, announced scholarship awards to six males and six females undergraduates, selected among indigent persons from Ibeku Clan by Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association.Each beneficiary would receive N250, 000 yearly during the duration of their studies.

