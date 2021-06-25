Over 2,000 people injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines in India

The Police in India have launched an investigation into a fake Covid-19 vaccination racket after 2,000 people were inoculated with fake vaccine doses in Mumbai and another 1,000, some disabled, in Kolkata.

Authorities in Mumbai said that around 2,000 people who thought they were being vaccinated were injected with a saline solution.

Ten people have been arrested including two doctors at a private hospital in the financial hub, police told a news conference, with the scammers targeting residents of an upscale housing complex in one case.

“We discovered that eight more camps were organized by this syndicate,” said Vishwas Patil, joint commissioner for the law and order division.

Police have recovered Rs 12.4 crore ($16,700) in cash which was “fraudulently obtained” by the accused.

Police in Kolkata meanwhile have arrested a man posing as a civil servant with a master’s degree in genetics who reportedly ran as many as eight spurious vaccination camps.

Police said at least 250 disabled and transgender people were injected at one site, and that in total nearly 1000 people may have been given counterfeit jabs across the city.

Kolkata official Atin Ghosh said that the seized vials were falsely labeled as containing the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, branded in India as Covishield.

“It was found that the Covishield label was stuck over another label, that of Amikacin Sulphate 500 mg, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the urinary tract, bones, brain, lungs, and blood among others,” Ghosh told AFP.

The scam came to light after an actress and politician, Mimi Chakraborty, who received a shot at one of the camps to raise awareness, became suspicious and alerted police.

Police seized fake ID cards from the suspect, one of an information ministry official and another as a municipal commissioner. His car sported Kolkata government stickers.

Debashis Barui, a Kolkata health official, said that many of those who had been injected were now panicking about the possible side effects.