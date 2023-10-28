Palestine/Israel war: UN demands urgent humanitarian ceasefire following bloodiest strike in Gaza’s history

Battle broke out in Gaza today, October 28, when the Israeli army reported that it has increased ground operations following a three-week period of heightened shelling of Palestinian territory following the bloodiest strike in the nation’s history.

After weeks of nonstop Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, the UN issued a warning about an impending unprecedented avalanche of human suffering, and the General Assembly demanded an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.

It may be recalled that Israel launched its bombardment on Gaza after Hamas gunmen stormed the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking nearly 230 others hostage.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Friday, October 27, stated that the Israeli strikes had now killed 7,326 people, more than 3,000 of them are children.

With tens of thousands of troops massed along the Gaza border ahead of an expected full-blown invasion, the Israeli forces had also made limited ground incursions on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Israeli army added that it had increased its strikes in a very significant way, while the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said it responded with salvos of rockets.

According to the Israeli army, fighter jets have hit 150 terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure in which several Hamas terrorists were killed this morning.

Meanwhile, Hamas insisted that it was ready for an invasion.

According to a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, “If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decides to enter Gaza tonight, the resistance is ready.”

“The remains of his soldiers will be swallowed up by the land of Gaza.”

However, Hamas added that all internet connections and communications across Gaza had been cut, and accused Israel of taking the measure to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea.

The Human Rights Watch also warned that the near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza risks providing cover for mass atrocities.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also said the communications outage had disrupted ambulance services.

“We have completely lost contact with the operations room in the Gaza Strip and all our teams operating there,” it said on X (Twitter).

The UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynne Hastings, also stressed on X that hospitals & humanitarian operations can’t continue without communications.

The growing toll in Gaza has spurred demonstrations in the occupied West Bank and across the Muslim world, but also in a number of Western countries.

Late Friday, hundreds of people were arrested when police broke up a large demonstration of mostly Jewish New Yorkers who had taken over the main hall of Grand Central station to protest Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and demanding a ceasefire.

Violence has also risen sharply in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks, with more than 100 Palestinians killed and nearly 2,000 wounded, according to the UN.