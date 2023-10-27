Palestine/Israel war: US strikes Syria in retaliation for attacks which injured, killed American soldiers

The United States fighter jets on Thursday, October 26, struck two Iran-backed militia bases in Syria, in retaliation for a spate of drone and missile attacks on the American army.

The United States Department of Defense headquarters, Pentagon, revealed that it has retaliated amid fears that the Israel-Hamas conflict could soar into an all-out war across the Middle East.

According to senior US military officials, the precision air strikes were carried out close to the Boukamal in eastern Syria by two F-16 fighter jets.

The fighter jets struck ammunition and weapons depots that were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Crops and have been used to strike US bases recently.

With these strikes, the US hoped to send a clear message to extremist organizations backed by Iran that it would avenge any future aggression.

The second strike in two days targeted a US post at Kharab al-Jir in Syria, and on Thursday, there was additional damage to a base in western Iraq.

According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 19 drone and missile attacks on US locations and people in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

It added that one person has died and 24 US soldiers have been injured.

Since Israel launched war on Hamas following the terrorist organization’s horrific strikes on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,400 Israelis, tensions in the Middle East have escalated dramatically.

In order to protect their soldiers, US officials reportedly advised Israel earlier this week to postpone a full-scale ground invasion of Gaza until after they could send 12 cutting-edge air defense systems to the area. They reasoned that once Israel’s tanks and troops cross the border, Hamas and other terror groups might target their forces in the Middle East.

Speaking about the air strikes, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the “precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17.”

He added that President Biden directed the strikes “to make clear that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests.”

Iran is a major supporter of the terrorist organizations located in Lebanon, Islamic Jihad, and Hamas in Palestine.