Palestine/Israeli war: Benjamin Netanyahu rejects ceasefire as forces continue battle on Hamas in Gaza

Israel on Tuesday, October 31, said its forces battled Hamas inside Gaza overnight and struck 300 targets after Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire as a surrender to the Palestinian militant group.

Netanyahu, on Monday evening of October 30, ignored a call from 120 countries for a sustained humanitarian truce.

Israeli forces have been said to have struck about 300 targets overnight in the offensive.

The army said in a statement that “The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure.”

It reported ‘several engagements’ in which its forces came under anti-tank missile and machine gun fire in the fourth night of major ground operations inside the north of the Palestinian territory.

Air strikes hit about 300 targets including missile and rocket launch posts and “military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the statement read.

Reacting to the idea of ceasefire, Netanyahu said, “This will not happen.”

He vowed that Israel would “fight until this battle is won. Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.”

Israel launched the war on October 7, 2023, in retribution for Hamas-led raids on Israeli homes, farms and villages that killed an estimated 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

More than three weeks of massive and sustained Israeli aerial bombardments have been backed by a large-scale ground offensive inside Gaza.

Eye witnesses claimed that they saw dozens of Israeli tanks operating on the southern outskirts of Gaza, just as Israel’s military released images of mechanized units grinding through coastal sands in northern Gaza.

The army said that the release of Private Ori Megidish was secured during a ground operation inside Gaza and added that she was now in Israel, reunited with family and was doing well.

Jonathan Conricus, army spokesman was quoted as saying, “She has provided intelligence that we’ll be able to use for future operations.

“We are committed and determined to get all of the 238 hostages that are still inside Gaza.”

The toll of Israel’s war in Gaza has sparked a global backlash. According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, Israel’s bombing campaign has killed more than 8,000 people, many of them children.

However, Israel accused Hamas of using hospitals as military headquarters and civilians as human shields.

Meanwhile, thousands of buildings had also been destroyed and the territory’s 2.4 million residents have little access to water, food, fuel and other essentials.

About 120 countries voted in favour of a non-binding UN resolution calling for a sustained truce.

On Monday, October 30, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, said the limited number of aid trucks entering Gaza was insufficient to meet what it called the unprecedented humanitarian needs.

Philippe Lazzarini who heads UNRWA said that “Nearly 70 per cent of those reported killed are children and women. This cannot be ‘collateral damage.”

A paramedic with the Palestinian Red Crescent, said that transporting those killed and wounded had become a daily routine.

Israel’s staunchest allies recently voiced concern about the dire humanitarian situation inside the territory.

However, in the United States, the White House rejected a permanent ceasefire — warning it would only give Hamas time to restock and regroup.

The US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, however, said pauses to allow aid into Gaza should be considered.

On Monday, October 30, authorities said the remains had been found of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk who was abducted from a music festival in the Israeli desert.

According to Israel’s foreign ministry, she had been tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists and experienced unfathomable horrors.

Her family said they recognised her because of her dreadlocks and distinctive tattoos, but had held out hope she had survived despite her injuries.