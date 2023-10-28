Palestine/Israeli war: UK business secretary, Kemi Badenoch slams BBC for refusing to call Hamas, terrorists

Kemi Badenoch, the United Kingdom business and trade secretary, has criticised the refusal of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, to call Hamas, terrorists after the attacks on Israel which sparked the growing conflict.

She said a false equivalence has been made in an attempt to be impartial.

“Given all of the footage that we saw, we were in no doubt that what we were looking at was a terror attack,” Badenoch said while defending the UK continuing to deal with Qatar which is believed to be housing members of Hamas.

“If you stop doing business with people, if you stop talking to them, then you have less influence and you’re unable to help shape the outcome of events,” she added.

Badenoch, who is also the minister for women and equalities, backed up her assertion at the Conservative Party that the UK is the best country in the world to be black. She believes the country is as good a place to be black as it is white.

Badenoch was born in London but spent part of her childhood in Nigeria.

“Being an ethnic minority, irrespective of what country you’re in, is challenging and that is just human nature.

“Even in countries where everybody is black, when you have ethnic minorities within them, as I saw within Nigeria, they often face very significant discrimination, more so than the sort of discrimination that I have seen myself in the UK.

“I’m not saying that our country is perfect, but I’m saying that our country is better than others in handling differences.