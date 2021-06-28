Pandemonium as armed masquerades invade Osun mosque, kill one, injure others

Pandemonium broke out in a community in Osun State on Sunday evening when armed masquerades invaded a mosque at Oluode Aranyin area of Osogbo, the state capital.

According to a report by The Nation, the invasion left one person dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

While the motive behind the invasion of the mosque by the masquerades who were armed is still not known, an eyewitness who spoke to the publication narrated that the masquerades attacked first.

He stated that while the Muslim faithful were getting ready for thier evening prayers, the masquerades first hurled stones at them.

The Muslim faithful had warned them to desist from such act but they continued.

He noted that the atmosphere soon became tense and things turned violent, adding that the masquerades shot indiscriminately, killing one worshipper in the process.

“Those that were injured have been taken to the hospital,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, is yet to react to this development as of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, has promised to explain details surrounding the incident as soon as possible.

