Paris 2024: Super Falcons Thrash Ethiopia 4-0 To Book 3rd Round Ticket

By James Agberebi 31 October 2023 | 7:32 pm Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Ethiopia 4-0 in the second leg, second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. Rasheedat Ajibade scored two goals while Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu each scored a goal. The Falcons qualified 5-1 on aggregate after last week’s first leg in… Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Ethiopia 4-0 in the second leg, second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. Rasheedat Ajibade scored two goals while Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu each scored a goal. The Falcons qualified 5-1 on aggregate after last week’s first leg in Addis Ababa ended 1-1. Kanu gave the Falcons the lead in one minute of added time in the first half. In the 50th minute Ajibade made it 2-0 off an assist from Oshoala. Oshoala made it 3-0 in the 68th minute before Ajibade got her second goal and the Falcons’ fourth in the 72nd minute. The Falcons will now meet Cameroon or Uganda in the third round of the qualifiers. The last time the Falcons participated in the Olympics was at Beijing 2008. Since the 2008 edition, they have failed to qualify for three consecutive Olympic Games. Sport 27 mins ago Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Ethiopia 4-0 in the second leg, second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. Rasheedat Ajibade scored two goals while Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu each scored a goal. The Falcons qualified 5-1 on aggregate after last week’s first leg in… 5 hours ago Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon… 8 hours ago Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said revenge is not on his mind ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup trip to Manchester United for a repeat of last season’s final. Howe’s side were beaten 2-0 at Wembley in February as Newcastle’s agonisingly long wait for a first domestic trophy, stretching back to 1955, was extended for at least… 11 hours ago Australia decided on Tuesday against bidding for the 2034 men’s football World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host the event. 15 hours ago As the Super Falcons tackle their Ethiopian counterparts today in Abuja in the qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, says Nigeria cannot afford to miss the party a fourth time. 16 hours ago FIFA, yesterday, banned ousted Spanish soccer federation president, Luis Rubiales, from the sport for three years, for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final, where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. 17 hours ago Two charity homes, The Care People Foundation and Galilee Foundation, at the weekend, got N1million each from TotalEnergies as part of the company’s efforts to eradicate poverty and help the less privileged in the society. 17 hours ago Edo Queens, yesterday, proved that their group stage 2-1 defeat of Remo Stars Ladies was no fluke, when they defeated the Ikenne-based side 3-1 in one of the semifinals of the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT). 18 hours ago The Lekki Adult Literacy and Vocational Centre, at the weekend, held its maiden sports/talent fiesta, with students grouped into five teams of one to five, vying for honours at the event. The students competed in dance, drama, and various sporting events, with Team 4 emerging overall winner, with Team 2 as first runner up. Each… 19 hours ago Over 100 participants are expected to participate in the inaugural District 9110 Rotary Sports Festival (ROSFEST), billed to hold from November 2023 to March 9, 2024 at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos Island.

Related